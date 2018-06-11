Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New York Sues Trump, Children For $2.8M, Seeks To Dissolve Foundation
police & fire

Local Man, 59, Killed In Head-On Area Motorcycle Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley man died during a crash on his motorcycle.
A Hudson Valley man died during a crash on his motorcycle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

State Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle from the Orange County District Attorney's office in which a 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

The crash occurred in Orange County at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Crystal Run Road in the Town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, a  preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle, being operated by Bert Wolvers of Goshen was traveling east on Crystal Run Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and entered the westbound lane.

The motorcycle was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle causing Wolvers to be ejected. Wolvers was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with a serious head injury and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, he said.

The vehicle, owned by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, was being operated by Christopher Borek at the time of the collision. Borek was also transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with pain in the back and shoulder.

At this time, there is nothing to indicate that any criminal activity has occurred and speed does not appear to be a factor, police said. The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting and the investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.