Local Man, 59, Killed In Head-On Area Motorcycle Crash

State Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle from the Orange County District Attorney's office in which a 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

The crash occurred in Orange County at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Crystal Run Road in the Town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, a preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle, being operated by Bert Wolvers of Goshen was traveling east on Crystal Run Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and entered the westbound lane.

The motorcycle was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle causing Wolvers to be ejected. Wolvers was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with a serious head injury and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, he said.

The vehicle, owned by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, was being operated by Christopher Borek at the time of the collision. Borek was also transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with pain in the back and shoulder.

At this time, there is nothing to indicate that any criminal activity has occurred and speed does not appear to be a factor, police said. The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.