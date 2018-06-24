Man, 28, Killed In Route 17 Motorcycle Crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by another vehicle in the Hudson Valley late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday on Route 17 in Orange County, said Tuxedo Police Officer Girard Shiloh.

According to Shiloh, the man died at the scene near the intersection with Arden Valley Road after a teenager from New Jersey who was traveling southbound, turned onto Arden Valley Road in front of the motorcycle, ejecting the driver onto the roadway.

Police are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim's name.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

