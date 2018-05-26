Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Man, 47, Drove Drunk With Boy, Girl In Car In Airmont, Police Say

The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Memorial Day DWI crackdown to curtail impaired drivers in Rockland County led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit with his children in the car.

Officers participating in the Rockland County Stop-DWI “crackdown” detail that ran from May 25 through May 29 stopped a Clifton resident - whose name has not been released - in Airmont at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday night, for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the subsequent traffic stop, officers reported that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, with a 10-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy in the car, leading to his arrest.

The driver, whose name was not released by police, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, two counts of violating Leandra’s Law for having two children in the car and driving while ability impaired.

He is currently being held at Ramapo Police Headquarters awaiting arraignment, police said. He is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

