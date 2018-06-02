Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man, 52, Faces DWI Charge After Erratic Driving Stop In Blauvelt

Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A motorist driving erratically was found to be intoxicated during a midday stop in Blauvelt, police reported on Friday.

The Orangetown Police Department received a report of an erratic driver who was traveling throughout Blauvelt, leading to a canvas in the area, which eventually led to a traffic stop of 52-year-old Nutley, N.J. resident David Mozeika when they spotted a vehicle that matched the description given.

During the traffic stop, police said that officers failed several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a breathalyzer, and he was arrested at the scene. Mozeika was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Following processing on the DWI charge, Mozeika was released on bail and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 5 to answer the charge.

