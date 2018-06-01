Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

police & fire

Man, 62, Charged With DWI After Motorist Reports Near Route 303 Crash

Route 303 in Blauvelt.
Route 303 in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A wrong-way driver from Fairfield County who nearly caused a crash on Route 303 was allegedly driving while under the influence and is facing a misdemeanor charge after being stopped by police in Orangetown.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to Route 303 in Blauvelt shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, June 1, where there was a report of an erratic driver who had nearly caused multiple crashes.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Stamford resident Gregory Kiernan, 62, “operating a 2011 Honda Accord that was stopped in between traffic lanes a significant distance from a traffic signal.”

According to police, a nearby motorist alerted the investigating officers that the same Honda “had just been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 303 and she had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.” Investigators then determined that Kiernan was operating the vehicle while “in an intoxicated condition.”

Kiernan was arrested and failed a breathalyzer test at Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Following arraignment, Kiernan was released on bail to a family member and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 20 to answer the charge.

