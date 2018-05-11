Man Arraigned For Attacking Girlfriend's Son With Machete In Rockland

A 42-year-old Haverstraw man has been indicted for attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault, after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and attacking her son with a machete, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe.

Jeremy Barrett was indicted Monday for the April 22, attack which began when Barrett got into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend.

According to the charges, the argument quickly turned physical. When the woman’s son attempted to intervene, the confrontation grew in intensity and moved outdoors, said the DA's office.

During the course of the argument, Barrett walked to his car and retrieved a machete from the trunk. He then allegedly threatened to kill the son before striking the young man in the head with the weapon, the DA said.

The victim received a severe laceration to his head and began bleeding profusely. Family members managed to pull the son back into the residence and lock the door, the DA said.

“In a violent rage, the defendant unleashed a vicious attack on an innocent man looking to de-escalate an argument and protect his mother," said Zugibe. "He now faces the possibility of prison for a very long time if convicted.”

Barrett was located a short time later by Haverstraw police officers in his car on Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw. Responding officers recovered the machete used in the assault from the front-seat passenger floor of the car, the DA's office said.

Barrett was arraigned in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 cash/bond pending future court appearances.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in state prison on the top count of the indictment.

