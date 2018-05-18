Man Arrested For Making Online Terror Threats In Rockland

A 38-year-old man has been charged with making terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill employees at the Rockland County Clerk's Office, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe.

Kim Vasquez aka “Kum Kee Yee, III” aka“XXX”, formally of Texas, was arrested on Monday on a criminal complaint charging him with one count of making a terroristic threat, at the Clerk's Office in New City, the DA's Office said.

“Threats against public employees - whether made in-person or online - will be treated seriously and investigated thoroughly," said Zugibe. "Our dedicated workers should feel that they are in a safe environment while serving our residents. Attempts to disturb or threaten our workforce will not be tolerated.”

According to the charges, on Feb. 8, Vasquez posted a message to the Rockland County Clerk’s online Help Desk threatening to kill workers if they did not comply with his wishes.

The defendant’s alleged actions caused great concern for safety and resulted in additional security measures at the County Clerk’s Office and at the Rockland County Courthouse, the DA's Office said.

At the time Vasquez was making the threats he was on parole in New York, with his supervision being monitored by the state of Texas due to his relocating to Austin, officials said.

If convicted, Vasquez faces up to seven years in prison.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino is prosecuting the case.

