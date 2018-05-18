Man Assaults Woman With Baseball Bat On Main Street In Nyack, Police Say

A man who was “familiar to police” is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat during a dispute on Main Street in Nyack over the weekend, according to investigators.

Police said that at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, Nyack resident John Hall, 54, allegedly menaced a woman on Main Street, swinging a “metal, cylindrical object, described as a ‘baseball bat,’ in an effort to injure (her).”

During the incident, police said that the woman was struck in the arm by the bat. Officers responded to the scene and Hall - who had fled the scene - was identified by the victim, police said. Investigators later tracked down Hall and he was arrested on Hudson Avenue in Nyack at approximately 3:48 p.m.

According to police, Hall “refused to cooperate with officers processing the arrest” at police headquarters, where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and attempted assault. Following arraignment, Hall was remanded to the Rockland County Jail pending a reappearance in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday. Hall will be served a processing order requiring him to return to the Orangetown Police Department so the arrest process can be completed.

