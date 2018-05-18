Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rise In Temps Could Bring New Round Of Thunderstorms
police & fire

Man Assaults Woman With Baseball Bat On Main Street In Nyack, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Main Street in Nyack.
Main Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who was “familiar to police” is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat during a dispute on Main Street in Nyack over the weekend, according to investigators.

Police said that at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, Nyack resident John Hall, 54, allegedly menaced a woman on Main Street, swinging a “metal, cylindrical object, described as a ‘baseball bat,’ in an effort to injure (her).”

During the incident, police said that the woman was struck in the arm by the bat. Officers responded to the scene and Hall - who had fled the scene - was identified by the victim, police said. Investigators later tracked down Hall and he was arrested on Hudson Avenue in Nyack at approximately 3:48 p.m.

According to police, Hall “refused to cooperate with officers processing the arrest” at police headquarters, where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and attempted assault. Following arraignment, Hall was remanded to the Rockland County Jail pending a reappearance in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday. Hall will be served a processing order requiring him to return to the Orangetown Police Department so the arrest process can be completed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.