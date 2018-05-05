Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Busted For DWI, Pot Following Crash, Police Say

The Stony Point Police Department busted a Florida man for DWI and pot following a crash.
The Stony Point Police Department busted a Florida man for DWI and pot following a crash.

Stony Point police busted a local man for DWI and possession of marijuana following a traffic crash, according to police.

Adam J. Kezek, 24, of Florida was arrested Sunday after Stony Point officers responded to a car crash on Route 210 and Cedar Flats, Lt. Daniel Hylas said.

During an investigation of the crash, Kezek was found to be in an intoxicated condition and in possession of marijuana and vials of concentrated cannabis, Hylas said.

Kezek submitted to a breath test which showed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested and released with traffic tickets to return to court on June 26.

