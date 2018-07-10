Man Called 911 From Airmont Event Threatening To Kill People, Police Say

A man who called 911 from an event in the area has been charged with threatening to "kill people," according to the Ramapo Police Department.

The event took place in Airmont around 12:21 p.m. Saturday, July 7, when Ramapo dispatch received a 911 call from an unknown man via cellphone that threatened to "start killing people," said Det. Sgt. Brian Corbett.

Police were quickly able to determine that the call had originated in the area of Fosse Court in Airmont and immediately responded and secured the area which included a synagogue and residential homes, Corbett said.

Further investigation revealed that the telephone number belonged to a subscriber in Baltimore. With the assistance of Baltimore Police, the Ramapo Police learned that the subscriber was attending a function at the synagogue on Fosse Court, Corbett said.

The phone’s owner was located and it was learned that he had left his phone unattended during which time someone had picked up the phone and made the threatening call.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, on Thursday, Ramapo Police arrested Zev Zitrenbaum, 25, of Monsey and charged him with making a terroristic threat, he added.

Zitrenbaum was arraigned in the Village of Airmont Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

