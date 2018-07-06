Man Caught After Assaulting, Stealing Items From Girlfriend, Ramapo PD Says

A woman was left in tears in Spring Valley after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and stole her pocketbook and cellphone.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to South Cole Court in the Spring Valley section of town, where there was a report of a woman crying on the sidewalk.

According to police, upon arrival at the scene, the officers found the woman, who had allegedly been assaulted by her boyfriend - whose name has not yet been released - who then took her pocketbook and cellphone, fleeing the area before law enforcement could arrive.

Following a brief investigation, the responding officers were able to track down the boyfriend, who was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree assault. The man was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

