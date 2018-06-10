Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
police & fire

Man Caught Trying To Enter Vacant Rockland Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Jeremy T. Garcia, 21
Jeremy T. Garcia, 21 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Stony Point man was busted for criminal trespass and possession of pot after police found him, along with another man, attempting to enter a vacant home.

Jeremy T. Garcia, 21, was arrested Tuesday, June 5, after Stony Point police responded to a reported incident of two men attempting to enter a vacant home on Beech Road, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

The responding officer located the suspects in the rear yard of the home allegedly smoking marijuana, Hylas said.

Following an investigation, Garcia was placed under arrest for attempted criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, police said.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

