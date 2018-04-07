Man Caught With 18 Grams Of Cocaine In I-87 Stop

A routine traffic stop by New York State Police troopers on I-87 in Orange County led to a slew of drug charges for a man who was busted with cocaine and marijuana.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop of New Haven resident Terrance Calhoun shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, for an equipment violation. During the initial interview, police said that Calhoun gave troopers probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search of Calhoun and the vehicle, troopers said they discovered approximately 18.66 grams of cocaine and 23.77 grams of marijuana, leading to his arrest.

Following his arrest, Calhoun was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Calhoun was also charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police said that Calhoun was arraigned in the Town of Newburgh Court, though no bail information or return court date has been released.

