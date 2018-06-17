Man Caught With 3 Pounds Of Pot In I-87 Stop

New York State Police troopers in Orange County busted a man with more than three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-87 in Newburgh.

Troopers stopped a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, when the driver committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent stop, police said that the troopers established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the subsequent search, police say that Kingston resident Tarrence Daniel, 26, was found to be in possession of approximately 3.4 pounds of marijuana, along with 20 individual vials containing cannabis oil.

None of the other passengers were charged.

Daniel was arrested at the scene and charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, Daniel was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is due back in the Town of Newburgh Court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.