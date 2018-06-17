Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Some Migrant Kids Separated From Parents In Hudson Valley, Cuomo Says
police & fire

Man Caught With 3 Pounds Of Pot In I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Tarrence K. Daniel
Tarrence K. Daniel Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police troopers in Orange County busted a man with more than three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-87 in Newburgh.

Troopers stopped a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, when the driver committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent stop, police said that the troopers established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the subsequent search, police say that Kingston resident Tarrence Daniel, 26, was found to be in possession of approximately 3.4 pounds of marijuana, along with 20 individual vials containing cannabis oil.

None of the other passengers were charged.

Daniel was arrested at the scene and charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, Daniel was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is due back in the Town of Newburgh Court later this year to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.