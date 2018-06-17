Man Caught With Heroin Near School Zone In Rockland

A Rockland County man was busted with 13 decks of heroin near a school zone following a traffic stop, according to the Stony Point Police.

Nicholas Pagliuca, 41, of Stony Point, was arrested Thursday, June 14, when officers stopped Pagliuca for speeding in a school zone on Route 210 in Stony Point, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During a search following the stop, Pagliuca was found to be in possession of heroin and a hypodermic instrument, Hylas said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, police said.

Pagliuca was processed at the Stony Point Police Department and was released with traffic tickets and a court appearance ticket scheduled for July 24.

