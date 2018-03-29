Contact Us
Breaking News: Amber Alert Issued For 11-Year-Old Area Boy
police & fire

Man Caught With Pistol, Pot, Cash After Domestic Assault Report In Airmont

Daily Voice
.380 caliber pistol
.380 caliber pistol Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A 28-year-old Westchester man is awaiting arraignment after he was found with a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash following a report of a domestic assault in Rockland County.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, April 1, Ramapo Police officers responded to a report of the alleged assault in the Village of Airmont.

The officers located the suspect walking in the area and during a search of his person, they recovered a loaded .380 caliber pistol, marijuana and a substantial amount of cash, Ramapo Police said.

The suspect, a Yonkers resident whose name was not immediately released by police, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and numerous additional charges in relation to the domestic incident. He is currently being held pending arraignment.

