Man Charged In Massive Area Cocaine Bust

An Orange County man pleaded guilty Monday to having possessed more than eight ounces of cocaine at a home in the village of Walden.

Terrance Burton, 38, of New Windsor, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

On Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, 2017, Village of Walden Police intercepted two packages containing narcotics intended for Burton as part of an ongoing investigation. The narcotics recovered totaled four kilograms of cocaine, the largest amount ever seized in the Village of Walden, said the DA's Office.

At the time Burton pleaded guilty, he admitted possessing over eight ounces of cocaine at the East Main Street home in Walden. Burton faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 30.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Village of Walden Police Department for their investigation into Burton and his apprehension.

“Anyone who possesses narcotics in these amounts is contributing to the narcotics trafficking problem and deserves a severe state prison sentence,” said Hoovler. “My office will work with all of law enforcement partners to combat the sale of illicit narcotics on our streets. While we remain committed to encouraging treatment for many offenders who are addicted to narcotics, the only effective way to combat the opioid epidemic is to seek severe penalties for higher level narcotics dealers.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Janine Kovacs.

