Man Charged With Assaulting Rockland Neighbor During Argument

A 63-year-old man was arrested for assault after allegedly grabbing his neighbor's hand, causing an injury during a confrontation, police said.

Timothy Donohue of Knights Corner in Stony Point was arrested around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, after Stony Point Police responded to call regarding an assault, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived, they found that Donohue had been talking with one of his female neighbors when he allegedly became enraged and grabbed her hand causing an abrasion, Hylas said.

Donohue was processed at Stony Point Police station and released on a court appearance ticket scheduled for Tuesday, July 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.