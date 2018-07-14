Contact Us
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power To More Than 1K In Rockland
police & fire

Man Charged With Assaulting Rockland Neighbor During Argument

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Timothy Donohue, 63
Timothy Donohue, 63 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 63-year-old man was arrested for assault after allegedly grabbing his neighbor's hand, causing an injury during a confrontation, police said.

Timothy Donohue of Knights Corner in Stony Point was arrested around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, after Stony Point Police responded to call regarding an assault, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived, they found that Donohue had been talking with one of his female neighbors when he allegedly became enraged and grabbed her hand causing an abrasion, Hylas said.

Donohue was processed at Stony Point Police station and released on a court appearance ticket scheduled for Tuesday, July 24.

