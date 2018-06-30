Contact Us
police & fire

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting At Area Sports Bar

Elijah J. Underwood
Elijah J. Underwood Photo Credit: New York State Police

An Orange County man is facing an attempted murder charge for his role in a shooting that took place earlier this year outside an area sports bar.

Middletown resident Elijah Underwood, 23, was arrested on Tuesday by New York State Police troopers and charged with second-degree attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, all felonies, for a shooting at JD’s Sports Bar on Route 211 in Wallkill.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on April 22, Underwood allegedly fired several gunshots, striking his victim multiple time in the parking lot of the bar. His alleged victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but survived his injuries.

An investigation was launched by state and local police following the shooting, which identified Underwood as a suspect. Following arraignment in the Town of Wallkill Court, Underwood was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail or $600,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date to answer the charges.

