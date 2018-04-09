Man Charged With Extorting Women Under 21 In Area

An Orange County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly extorting several underage female victims, giving them alcohol and attempting to extort them, according to state police.

An investigation by New York State Police detectives led to the arrest of Wallkill resident Kenneth Ralph, 23, this week, who allegedly met his female victims - all under the age of 21 - on social media, provided them alcohol then attempted to extort money from them.

The investigation was conducted by State Police in Highland, the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit, SUNY New Paltz University Police and the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Ralph was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, unlawfully dealing with a child and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Following arraignment, Ralph was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. He is due to appear in the Town of New Paltz Court later this month to answer the charges. State Police investigators stated that anyone with information related to Ralph and his activities to contact police by calling (845) 691-2922.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.