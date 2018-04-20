Contact Us
police & fire

Man Charged With Heroin Overdose Death Of Area Man

Patrick Shevlin, 28
Patrick Shevlin, 28 Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

A 28-year-old was arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 30-year-old man in Orange County over the weekend.

New York State Police and officers from the Port Jervis City Police Department arrested Patrick Shevlin, 28, of Montague in Sussex County, New Jersey and charged him with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in association with the death, said Port Jervis Chief of Police William Worden.

On Saturday, during the early morning hours, state police were dispatched to a residence located in Sprarrowbush for an apparent heroin-related overdose. Police allege that Shevlin sold a quantity of heroin to the victim prior to his death.

Shevlin was also charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to sell.

The charges result from Shevlin being found in possession of 270 individual packets containing heroin at the time of his arrest, Worden said.

He was remanded to the Orange County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail pending further court appearances.

The arrest stems from a joint investigation conducted by the New York State Police, the Port Jervis City Police Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death investigation is continuing and police and prosecutors are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

