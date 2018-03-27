Contact Us
police & fire

Man Found Dead At Storm King Mountain State Park

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Storm King Mountain
Storm King Mountain Photo Credit: Palisades Park Conservancy

First responders are working to remove a man found dead in the Storm King Mountain State Park in Orange County, according to state park officials.

The middle-aged man was found earlier Friday, but officials said there was no indication of suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, said Randy Simons, spokesperson for the New York State Parks.

Park police are currently working to secure the area and are preparing to remove the body, he added.

A tentative identification has been made, but notifications have not been made, Simons said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Storm King is a 1,884-acre park in Cornwall-on-Hudson prized by hikers for its beauty and trails.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

