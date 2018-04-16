Contact Us
police & fire

Man Hits Car With Bat In Ramapo Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Daniel Bosquez
Daniel Bosquez Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police intervention was required following a road rage incident on I-87 in Ramapo on Wednesday when a motorist damaged another driver’s vehicle with a baseball bat.

State Police troopers were dispatched to a stretch of the interstate shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, where there was a report of a possible road rage incident involving two motorists.

According to police, the investigation at the scene determined that two drivers were involved in the incident, during which Daniel Bosquez of Woodmere in Nassau County allegedly intentionally caused damage to an occupied vehicle while using a wooden bat. Bosquez was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Bosquez was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

Following arraignment, Bosquez was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

