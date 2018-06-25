Man On Top Of Sinking Boat Rescued In Hudson

All hands were on deck - literally - as first responders rescued a man whose boat capsized in the Hudson River.

The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department received a report of the boater in distress off Croton Point at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, leading to a water rescue involving several area first responders.

Upon arrival at the scene, a man was found on top of his sinking boat and was rescued by a Sea Tow vessel that was in the area, while first responders secured the boat and attempted to pump off the water it was taking on, before eventually beaching it at Senesqua Park.

The man was evaluated by the Croton-on-Hudson Emergency Medical Service, but ultimately declined any treatment.

Responders from the Croton-on-Hudson Fired Department, Verplanck Fire Department, Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team, Westchester County Police, the Ossining Police Department and Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps each chipped in to help make the rescue.

