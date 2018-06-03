Contact Us
Man Points Pellet Gun At Taxi Driver, Ramapo Police Say

The weapons siezed by police in Ramapo.
The weapons siezed by police in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County man found himself behind bars after threatening a taxi driver with a realistic pellet gun after being dropped off at his destination, Ramapo police announced.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department arrested a local resident - whose name has not been released - on a charge of menacing after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at the taxi driver.

Police noted that “aside from the orange tip (of the pellet gun), the pellet gun on the left has striking similarities to an actual firearm seen (above).

