police & fire

Man Stabbed By Co-Worker On Route 59, Police Say

A man stabbed a co-worker during an argument at a warehouse.
A man stabbed a co-worker during an argument at a warehouse. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Ramapo police arrested a Paterson man after he stabbed a co-worker during an argument at a warehouse in Hillburn.

Officers responded to a call for a fight in progress at the warehouse around 1:30 p.m. Monday at 230 Route 59, according to Ramapo Police.

Upon their arrival, a 41-year-old employee at the warehouse told officers he had been stabbed by another employee, police said.

Officers arrested Ahmed Masha, 20, of Paterson, and charged him with the felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Masha is currently being held in the Ramapo Police department pending arraignment in the Village of Hillburn Justice Court.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, was treated at the scene and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance.

