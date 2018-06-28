Man Steals Items At Route 303 Lowe's After Cutting Alarm Wire, Police Say

A 57-year-old man used an unconventional method to steal items from Lowe’s Route 303 store in Rockland, police said.

Investigators from the Orangetown Police Department received a report on Jan. 16 from a Lowe’s prevention officer at the Orangeburg location, stating that an unknown party had cut an alarm wire to the gate of the Outside Lawn and Garden area, rendering it inoperable.

The suspect - later identified as Bronx resident Barry Everett following an investigation - allegedly then stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner by leaving through the broken gate. He later returned to the store and allegedly stole a snow throw by again utilizing the broken gate.

An investigation into the stolen merchandise led to the arrest of Everett, who was taken into custody this week and charged with a felony charge of grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Following arraignment, Everett was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on July 25 to answer the charges.

