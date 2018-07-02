Contact Us
date 2018-07-02
Man Stopped In Rockland With 24 License Suspensions

Yandoll Cortorreal, 30
A man was nabbed in Stony Point with 24 active suspensions on his New York driver's license.

Yandoll Cortorreal, 30, of Manhattan, was stopped by Stony Point Police around 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 4 on Willow Grove road with temporary Texas license plates and unsafe tires, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During the stop, the officer found that in addition to 24 suspensions, on 16 separate dates, Cortorreal was also wanted by the NYPD for felony aggravated unlicensed of a vehicle, Hylas said.

Cortorreal was issued numerous summonses and held without bail at the Rockland County Jail where he will be picked up by the NYPD Warrants Squad, he added.

He will appear in Stony Point court at a later date.

