Man Threatens To Shoot Bank Employees In Area

A man who threatened to shoot employees at a Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union bank was nabbed by police for making terroristic threats, according to the Wallkill Police Department.

Paul Martin, 54, of Bloomington, was arrested after Wallkill Police received a report around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24, of a disturbance at the bank at 40 Lloyds Lane, said Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman.

When Officer John Zonneveld arrived on scene a bank employee told him that a person had called and threatened to shoot bank employees, Hertman said.

While investigating, Martin approached the bank where he was arrested by Officer Christopher DiNapoli.

Martin was charged with making a terroristic threat. He bonded out of the Orange County Jail on $3,000 cash.

