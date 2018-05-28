Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New City Man Threatens Nyack Hospital Worker With Knife, Police Say
police & fire

Man Threatens To Shoot Bank Employees In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested for making threats against employees at the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union.
A man was arrested for making threats against employees at the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who threatened to shoot employees at a Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union bank was nabbed by police for making terroristic threats, according to the Wallkill Police Department.

Paul Martin, 54, of Bloomington, was arrested after Wallkill Police received a report around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24, of a disturbance at the bank at 40 Lloyds Lane, said Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman.

When Officer John Zonneveld arrived on scene a bank employee told him that a person had called and threatened to shoot bank employees, Hertman said.

While investigating, Martin approached the bank where he was arrested by Officer Christopher DiNapoli.

Martin was charged with making a terroristic threat. He bonded out of the Orange County Jail on $3,000 cash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.