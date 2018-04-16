Man Throws Rock Through Window In Rockland Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Dominick Varano, 31
Dominick Varano, 31 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Stony Point man was arrested after throwing a rock through a window during a domestic dispute.

Dominick Varano, 31, was arrested Wednesday after Stony Point police responded to a residence on Wayne Avenue regarding a domestic dispute, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

No injuries were reported in dispute, but there was property damage that was caused by Varano allegedly throwing a rock through a bedroom window of the residence, he said.

Varano was charged with criminal mischief and bail was set at $100. He is set to appear in court on April 26.

