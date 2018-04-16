Man Throws Rock Through Window In Rockland Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A Stony Point man was arrested after throwing a rock through a window during a domestic dispute.

Dominick Varano, 31, was arrested Wednesday after Stony Point police responded to a residence on Wayne Avenue regarding a domestic dispute, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

No injuries were reported in dispute, but there was property damage that was caused by Varano allegedly throwing a rock through a bedroom window of the residence, he said.

Varano was charged with criminal mischief and bail was set at $100. He is set to appear in court on April 26.

