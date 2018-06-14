Contact Us
police & fire

Man Wielding Knife Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Area

Joe Lombardi
24 Wheeler Ave. in Warwick
24 Wheeler Ave. in Warwick Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

A 30-year-old man was killed in a police-involved shooting during a domestic dispute in Orange County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at 24 Wheeler Ave. in Warwick when the man, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot and killed after advancing toward officers responding to a report of a "violent domestic incident."

The suspect was reportedly ordered to drop the weapon but refused before moving toward officers.

State troopers assisted responding Town of Warwick officers.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the incident as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

