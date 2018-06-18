Man With Empty Vodka Bottles Inside SUV Charged With DWI In Rockland

A Rockland County man is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges after being busted allegedly driving with open bottles of vodka in his truck before being involved in a crash while driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of Chase Bank in Sparkill at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, where there was a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found Piermont resident Anthony Gilliam, 56, standing outside his Toyota Tundra pickup truck in an alleged intoxicated condition. Further investigation into the crash found that Gilliam had two open bottles of vodka inside the truck.

Gilliam proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests at the scene and he was placed under arrest. Gilliam went on to fail a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content, which found it to be greater than .18 percent. Gilliam was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, both misdemeanors. He was also cited for consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Following arraignment, Gilliam was released into the custody of a family member. He is due in Orangetown Justice Court on July 11 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.