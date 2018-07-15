Missing At-Risk Man Wanders 45 Miles From NJ To Hudson Valley

Authorities found a missing at-risk Rutherford man early Monday in Port Chester, 45 miles from home.

John Willey, 60, apparently was intent on visiting a friend in White Plains when he walked off from his West Passaic Avenue home around 5:30 p.m. Saturday without his cellphone, police said.

A New York Metropolitan Transit Authority worker found him near a bridge in the Westchester village at 7:45 a.m. Monday, roughly 38 hours later after he went missing, Rutherford Police Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

"The MTA worker called 911 because Willey was described as being disoriented and stated that he needed medication," Feliciano said. "Willey also said that he was trying to visit a friend in White Plains."

He was taken to Greenwich Hospital in nearby Connecticut for treatment, the captain said.

