Motorcyclist Injured After Crash With Minivan In Ramapo

Traffic was temporarily tied up on a busy Ramapo roadway on Monday morning after a driver blew through a red light and struck a motorcyclist, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on North Airmont Road on Monday morning, involving a minivan that struck a man on a motorcycle.

Police said that the investigation into the incident found that the driver of the minivan allegedly ran a red light as the motorcyclist entered the intersection at Rella Boulevard. The crash left the minivan with extensive front-end damage and the motorcyclist was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash led to delays for motorists in the area as police investigated and the scene was cleared.

