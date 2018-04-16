Motorist Caught With Cannabis Candies In I-87 Stop

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple felony drug charges after being busted by state police with hundreds of grams of controlled cannabis during a routine traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County.

New York State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of West Belmar, N.J., resident Mark McNulty shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in Newburgh for an equipment violation. During the subsequent stop, police said that probable cause was established and the vehicle was searched.

Further investigation determined that McNulty was in possession of approximately 46 grams of concentrated cannabis, 278 grams of Concentrated Cannabis Candies and 100 grams of marijuana, and he was arrested at the scene.

McNulty was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana, misdemeanors.

Following arraignment, McNulty was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is due back in the Town of Newburgh Court later this year to answer the charges.

