Motorist Intentionally Hits Car In Fight Over Woman, Police Say

A Hudson Valley motorist was arrested after intentionally hitting another car in a fight over a woman, according to police in Rockland County.

Jose A. Perez, 47, was arrested Sunday, May 6 and charged with reckless driving, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment following the crash, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, when police responded to the crash on Central Highway, they found two men arguing in the roadway, Hylas said.

After speaking with the men, police found that Perez had intentionally collided with the other man's car, causing damage. Perez knew the male driving the second vehicle from a female relationship-in-common, he added.

Perez was released on $2,000 bail and issued an appearance ticket to reappear in court.

