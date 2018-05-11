Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
police & fire

Nanuet Man, 28, Caught After Leaving Scene Of Pearl River Crash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
East Washington Avenue in Pearl River.
East Washington Avenue in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old Nanuet man who attempted to flee after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash was apprehended in Pearl River, Orangetown Police said.

Michael Smith was arrested shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning and charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly failed to pull his Dodge Ram pick-up over on East Washington Avenue when police officers pursuing him activated their emergency lights and sirens. Smith also allegedly left the scene of an accident prior to the chase, where there was property damage.

According to police, officers were able to get Smith to stop and he was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. Smith was also cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, an infraction and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Following arraignment, Smith was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 13 to answer the charges.

