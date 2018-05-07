Narcan Used After DWAI New City Man Crashes Car In Orangeburg

A man who overdosed on heroin and crashed his vehicle into a stand of trees in Orangeburg was saved by the use of Narcan.

Keith Brady, 32, of New City was discovered around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday when Orangetown Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 94 Old Orangeburg Road, said Det. Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

Once on the scene, officers found a 2010 Ford F-150 pick up lodged in a group of trees in the parking area. Brady was observed unconscious and unresponsive behind the steering wheel of the wrecked vehicle, Sullivan said.

The passenger window was broken so officers were able to reach Brady and begin first aid. During the investigation into the crash, officers found evidence of heroin use and administered Narcan. Brady responded to the overdose medication, Sullivan said.

Emergency Medical Services from South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics arrived on scene and administered additional Narcan doses. Brady was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment of the alleged overdose and injuries sustained in the accident, he added.

Heroin and hypodermic needles were found in the driver’s immediate area inside the car, police said.

Brady was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic charges.

A criminal summons has been prepared and will be served when Brady is released from the hospital.

