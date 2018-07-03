Neighbor: Widow, 76, Prepared For Suicide Leap From Bergen High-Rise

A 76-year-old widow who jumped to her death from the 12th floor of a Fort Lee high-rise Friday morning "was very meticulous about it," a neighbor said.

"I saw a step stool set up next to the railing on the 12th-floor stair landing," the neighbor told Daily Voice. "She even used a towel draped over the rail -- either because it was raining or she didn't want to damage the rail."

Police responding to the 8:19 a.m. call found her body between Horizon House buildings 1 and 2, Capt. Matthew Hintze said.

An investigation by Fort Lee uniformed officers and detectives, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and county Medical Examiner’s Office determined it was a suicide, Hintze said.

"I have felt incredibly sad that she did this," the neighbor said. "The one thing I have always said about Horizon House is that we know and help our neighbors, especially our older members.

"Please tell your readers that if they are troubled and need help please reach out to neighbors," he added. "You may be surprised by how many come to your aid."

