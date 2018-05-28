Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Threatens To Shoot Bank Employees In Area
police & fire

New City Man Threatens Nyack Hospital Worker With Knife, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Stephen A. Luccheses, 41
Stephen A. Luccheses, 41 Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A New City man has been arrested for threatening a Nyack Hospital worker with a knife, according to Orangetown Police.

Stephen A. Luccheses, 41, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Monday after police responded to Nyack Hospital in regards to a report of a patient threatening staff, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

Hospital staff told police that Lucchese threatened a staff member with a knife and allegedly displayed the knife in a threatening manner, Sullivan said.

During his arrest, officers found that Luccheses had been previously convicted of a possession of weapons charge in the state.

Luccheses was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to return to court on a future date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.