New City Man Threatens Nyack Hospital Worker With Knife, Police Say

A New City man has been arrested for threatening a Nyack Hospital worker with a knife, according to Orangetown Police.

Stephen A. Luccheses, 41, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Monday after police responded to Nyack Hospital in regards to a report of a patient threatening staff, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

Hospital staff told police that Lucchese threatened a staff member with a knife and allegedly displayed the knife in a threatening manner, Sullivan said.

During his arrest, officers found that Luccheses had been previously convicted of a possession of weapons charge in the state.

Luccheses was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to return to court on a future date.

