Ramapo
Newspaper Delivery Person Drives Car Into Ramapo House

Zak Failla
A newspaper deliveryman in Ramapo drove his car through the front of a local home on accident. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A Ramapo family got a not-so-special delivery on Friday morning, when a newspaper carrier lost control of his vehicle and drove straight into the front of the residence.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday morning, of a newspaper delivery person who had accidentally driven his vehicle through the garage of a residence on Greenridge Way, causing “extensive” damage.

Police said that the driver pulled into the driveway to deliver a newspaper and stepped on the gas pedal thinking he was going in reverse, when he instead drove forward, into the garage of the residence, striking the homeowner’s Honda Accord in the process, which was parked inside.

According to police, the Honda was struck so forcefully that it pushed through the opposite wall, damaging the foundation. The driver - whose name was not released - was evaluated at the scene by officers, and it was determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the incident.

