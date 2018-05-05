Nine Nabbed In Rockland Drug Ring, DA Says

Nine people, including eight Rockland County residents, were arrested on felony drug and conspiracy charges as part of a large-scale narcotics investigation into a Village of Nyack-based cocaine distribution ring.

The investigation, along with the Orangetown Police Department, began last July when District Attorney Thomas Zugibe's Drug Task Force received information about a close-knit cocaine trafficking network operating from local bars and restaurants in Nyack and Pearl River with more than 150 area customers.

“This sweep is the latest step in our ongoing campaign to stop drug dealing and drug-based violence in Rockland County," Zugibe said. "We will continue to aggressively track down those individuals who traffic in narcotics and seek to put them in prison for a long time.”

According to the DA's Office, Stanley Juin, 32, of Nyack, was overseeing the network of suppliers, resellers, and customers, using the village of Nyack as his base of operations.

Those involved in the ring included Ronald Babcock, 47, of Suffern; Gladimir Boursiquot, 32, West Haverstraw; Jenna Cippoletti, 29, of Nyack; Kevin Michel, 28, of Spring Valley; Jenna Pipolo, 28, of Pearl River; Matthew Sobieraj, 32, of New City; Joseph Sweeney, 28, of Nanuet, as well as, New Jersey resident Paige Willock, 27, of Ridgefield Park, officials said.

Boursiquot, who mainly sold cocaine in Pearl River, supplied Juin with the cocaine who would then turnover drugs to his resellers who worked at bars and restaurants in Nyack where they would sell the drugs, the DA's Office said

Zugibe said Juin would meet the women at their places of employment and supply cocaine, which would be re-sold by the female defendants to their customers/patrons.

According to the charges, Boursiquot mainly conducted his cocaine sales at bars and restaurants in Pearl River.

Boursiquot’s alleged resellers included Michel, Babcock, Sweeney, Sobieraj, and Pipolo, officials said.

The District Attorney said Pipolo mainly re-sold the cocaine she purchased to her customers while a patron at several bars in Pearl River. Sobieraj and Sweeney operated in Clarkstown, Babcock peddled cocaine in Ramapo and Michel operated in Spring Valley.

Those arrested were charged with a variety of charges including criminal sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

