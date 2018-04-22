Northern Highlands Teen Critical After Suicide Leap From Mall Parking Deck

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A 16-year-old Northern Highlands High School sophomore who tried to kill himself was hospitalized in critical condition after jumping from the top level of a five-story parking deck Tuesday morning at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, authorities said.

Police found him on the roadway next to the garage, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

"He had no pulse," the chief said.

Officer Keith Bland, Sgt. Michael Pollaro and Lt. Christine Udis immediately began CPR and used their Automatic External Defibrillator to treat the boy.

The officers were later assisted by paramedics and EMS as CPR continued for approximately 20 minutes, Ehrenberg said.

"The officers were able to regain a pulse and resuscitate the victim, who was critically injured from the fall," he said. "The victim was transported to Hackensack Medical Center where he is currently being treated and remains in critical condition.

"The victim’s family was located and were transported to the medical center," the chief said, adding that police found two witnesses.

Police were looking for the boy after he didn't turn up for school. A Be on the Lookout was issued for his vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at (201) 262-3400.

