NYC Man Waiting 'Too Close To Tracks' Struck By Port Jervis-Bound Train

PORT JERVIS, N.Y. -- A 38-year-old man who apparently stood too close to the tracks was struck by a Port Jervis-bound express train at a New Jersey station and critically injured injured Friday night, authorities said.

"Initial reports are that he was standing too close to the edge of the platform with his back to the tracks" when the victim was struck around 5:30 p.m. at the Kingsland Station in Lyndhurst, NJ Transit's Jim Smith said.

The Woodside, Queens man was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, Smith said.

"His back was facing the way the train came, with his headphones in," a witness said. "He just didn't see it....People are tweeting suicide and trespasser and it wasn't either."

Area trains were running up to a half-hour behind, Smith said.

NJ Transit police were investigating, he said.

The No. 55 Main Line express train had left Hoboken for Port Jervis at 5:15 p.m., Smith said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.