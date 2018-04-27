Contact Us
police & fire

Officers Hospitalized After State Police Cruiser Collides With Town PD Car

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

An investigation is underway after a crash between a New York State Police cruiser and a Town of Newburgh Police vehicle.

The crash occurred around 9:34 p.m. Sunday, on Route 300 in the town of Newburgh, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When the crash occurred, both vehicles were traveling southbound, the state police vehicle was traveling in the driving lane and the Town of Newburgh Police vehicle was traveling in the passing lane. The trooper observed an uninvolved vehicle traveling north on Route 300 in violation of the vehicle and traffic law and attempted a U-turn, striking the Town of Newburgh Police vehicle on the passenger side, he said.

Both operators were transported to St Luke's Hospital for evaluation. The Town of Newburgh Police officer suffered an ankle injury and was treated and released. The trooper was treated for a shoulder injury and was also treated and released, he added.

