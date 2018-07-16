Contact Us
police & fire

One Dead In NJ Turnpike Crash

One man was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Carlstadt.
One man was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Carlstadt.

This story has been updated.

A New York City man was killed in a chain reaction crash Wednesday after the pickup he was riding in was rear-ended by a garbage truck, said the New Jersey State Police.

Zhen Dong Wang, 50, of Brooklyn, a passenger in a Dodge Ram, was killed when the vehicle was rear-ended by the garbage truck in the southbound lanes near mile marker 114.8 on the New Jersey Turnpike in Carlstadt, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Following the first crash, the pickup was then rear-ended by a Honda Accord and a Lexus RX, according to Goez.

Wang died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was also seriously injured and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, Goez said.

Several people received minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, Goez said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

