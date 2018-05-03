Contact Us
police & fire

One Dead, One Injured In Orange County Plane Crash

Daily Voice
The plane crashed just north of I-84 in Middletown.
This story has been updated.

One of the two people hospitalized after a small plane crashed just north of I-84 Saturday morning in Orange County has died.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. when a yellow Aeronca 7AC aircraft crashed into the woods just after takeoff from Randall Airport in Middletown.

The injuries sustained by the other person aboard the plane who was rushed to Orange Regional Medical Center are believed to be non-life threatening.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.

The crash is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

