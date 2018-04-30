One Injured In I-87 Crash That Sends Vehicle Into Trees

One person was transported to the hospital following a crash on I-87 in Cornwall, according to New York State Police.

The crash occurred around 11:43 a.m. Thursday between a box truck and an SUV, sending one of the vehicles down an embankment into a stand of trees, state police said.

One person trapped in the vehicle was removed by first responders.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

