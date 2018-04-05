One Killed In Four-Alarm Fire At Trump Tower

A man was killed when a raging fire broke out in his apartment on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan early Saturday evening.

The blaze, which was upgraded from three alarms to four alarms, erupted at the 58-story, 664-foot high mixed-use skyscraper on Fifth Avenue near West 56th Street around 6 p.m.

The identity of the man killed was not immediately released. Four firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

"Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower," tweeted Trump's son, Eric, who lives at the family's Seven Springs Estate in Bedford. "The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

The building houses the $100 million penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, President Trump.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.