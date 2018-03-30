One Rockland Resident Killed, Another Injured In Route 17 Crash

A Rockland County man was killed and his passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the New York State Police.

The crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Route 17 in Chester, when a Ford F250 was entering the roadway eastbound from exit 126, state police said.

An investigation revealed that the truck began to accelerate in the driving lane in an attempt to pass a vehicle in the passing lane. As the truck began to move into the passing lane it struck the rear of a Toyota Rav 4. The pick-up truck lost control and left the right side of the roadway rolling down an embankment. The two occupants of the pickup were ejected, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The operator of the vehicle, Steven Dauksza, 27, of Congers, was located by troopers. Troopers immediately began to administer first aid. EMS personnel arrived and pronounced Dauksza dead at the scene. The passenger, Michelle Rodriguez, 27, of Congers, was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with chest and pelvis injuries. She is listed in critical but stable condition, Nevel said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.